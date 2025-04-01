Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Frunzenskiy rayon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Frunzenskiy rayon, Russia

Georgievskiy okrug
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Balkanskiy okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Balkanskiy okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/9
$116,864
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug No 72, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug No 72, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/14
$78,311
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/9
$93,973
Leave a request
2 room apartment in okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Volkovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
$96,382
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/16
$116,261
Leave a request
2 room apartment in okrug No 75, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug No 75, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 8/18
$178,307
Leave a request
Apartment in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Apartment
Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/23
$80,720
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug No 75, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug No 75, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/12
$77,106
Leave a request

Properties features in Frunzenskiy rayon, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes