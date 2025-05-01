Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Dalnekonstantinovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Villa
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite cottage village "Amber"! A cozy frame house with an area of ​​155.9 m, built in 2024, …
$167,042
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go