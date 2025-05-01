Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia

12 properties total found
House in Kuzutki, Russia
House
Kuzutki, Russia
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house with a plot in a picturesque village near Nizhny Novgorod! Are you looking for a …
$9,684
House in Nizegorodec, Russia
House
Nizegorodec, Russia
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic house with a beautiful, immense size, well -groomed garden is presented for sale. The…
$302,612
House in Kuzutki, Russia
House
Kuzutki, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale is a brick house in the village of Kuzhutka Dalnekonstantinovsky district. A 30 sq.m…
$21,951
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell a country house in a very beautiful place on the shore of the lake, on the first…
$10,894
House in Armaniha, Russia
House
Armaniha, Russia
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
A flat rectangular land plot with an area of 18.5 acres with a bath house with an area of 83…
$20,578
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House in ecological chip. 200 meters from the beep, a pure era with a peeping bottom! The ho…
$84,731
House in Armaniha, Russia
House
Armaniha, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a log house with a plot in the picturesque village of Armanich! Do you dream of a qu…
$30,261
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Log and beam. Soft roof. Pedal heating.On the territory there is a gazebo. Water well. Two p…
$120,992
Villa in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Villa
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite cottage village "Amber"! A cozy frame house with an area of ​​155.9 m, built in 2024, …
$167,042
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a garden plot with a house in SNT "Leninets-8" Dalkostantinovsky district. From Shc…
$20,578
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, We bring to your attention a unique log house located in the picturesque villag…
$16,341
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
The land is smooth rectangular. Located near the Khmelnaya Polyana in the SNT Mayak. Nearby …
$4,235
