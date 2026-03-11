Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. City district Stupino
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in City district Stupino, Russia

Stupino
6
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Warehouse 2 220 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 2 220 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 2 220 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Stupino, Transport stree…
$25,958
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Ivanovskoye, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Ivanovskoye, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Stupino, Ivanovskoye village, Par…
$17,348
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 441 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 3 441 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 3 441 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse with a total area of 3441 m2 is offered for rent. Located in the south of the Mo…
$40,235
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 707 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 4 707 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 4 707 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse area of 4706.5 m2 is offered for rent. Location: MO, Stupino, 80 …
$55,032
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 577 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 1 577 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 1 577 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7385 Total area of ​​the premises is 1576.50 m2. The premises have 7 floors with a gall…
$3,687
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 696 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 6 696 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 6 696 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse area of 6696 m2 is offered for rent. Location: MO, Stupino, 80 km…
$78,295
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 777 m² in Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 2 777 m²
Stupino, Russia
Area 2 777 m²
Floor 1
We offer a cold warehouse with an area of 2776.8 m2. Location: MO, Stupino, 80 km from MKAD …
$21,646
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 950 m² in Mikhnevo, Russia
Warehouse 7 950 m²
Mikhnevo, Russia
Area 7 950 m²
Floor 1
“Production facilities: 6150 sq. m. Office premises: 1800 sq. m. Land plot: 0.9 ha. Ceiling …
$4,47M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 628 m² in City district Stupino, Russia
Warehouse 2 628 m²
City district Stupino, Russia
Area 2 628 m²
Floor 1
For sale, a warehouse complex with a plot is offered. 14235 +/- 42 cots in the industrial zo…
$2,24M
Leave a request

Property types in City district Stupino

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go