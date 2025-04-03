Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. City district Stupino
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in City district Stupino, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in City district Stupino, Russia
2 room apartment
City district Stupino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot number: 4209799, an apartment with isolated rooms is offered. One adult owner. The prope…
$32,465
