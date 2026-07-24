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Houses for sale in Chegem District, Russia

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House in Chegem District, Russia
House
Chegem District, Russia
$1,82M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Chegem District, Russia

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