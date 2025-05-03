Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Central Federal District, Russia

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 7 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Duplex 7 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 332-917, Kaluga highway, 24 km from the Moscow Ring …
$352,155
Leave a request
Duplex 9 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Duplex 9 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 486-701, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Novo-Nikolskoy…
$422,083
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go