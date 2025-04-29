Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Buturlinsky District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Buturlinsky District, Russia

1 property total found
House in Buturlino, Russia
House
Buturlino, Russia
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2.this brick house 130m2 of good quality 2013 built. The foundation is tape. Bri…
$106,519
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Buturlinsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go