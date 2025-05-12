Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bugry
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bugry, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Bugry, Russia
Apartment
Bugry, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/12
Direct sale. Quick exit. Property. No one's registered. The owner is an adult. The full amou…
$40,022
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go