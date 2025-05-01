Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bogorodsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bogorodsky District, Russia

Bogorodsk
3
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa in Orinkino, Russia
Villa
Orinkino, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres.   Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinka.   A house f…
$119,834
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Country life in comfort! For sale a two-storey house of 105 m and a plot of 7 acres in Bogor…
$73,232
Leave a request
House in Sumilovo, Russia
House
Sumilovo, Russia
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to purchase an estate in the village of Sh…
$181,567
Leave a request
House in Doskino, Russia
House
Doskino, Russia
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A 1 floor house with an area of ​​64 square meters is sold. m. with a land plot of 15 acres,…
$88,363
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Excessive! I sell a 71 square meter m and a zemstvoy school 9 hundred for the CADENT in the …
$54,470
Leave a request
Villa in Kamenki, Russia
Villa
Kamenki, Russia
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
A new country house is sold, near Nizhny Novgorod, 17 km from the city, the village of Kamen…
$205,776
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell an excellent cottage in ST OKSKA, line 20. Wooden house, two -story, with a stove. Th…
$33,893
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new cozy house in the picturesque Bogorodsky district, d. Ponds, just 20 minutes …
$73,837
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsk, Russia
House
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
A solid house is sold both in the city and on the sidelines, in the city of Bogorodsk.   The…
$43,576
Leave a request
Villa in Bogorodsk, Russia
Villa
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Dream house in the center of Bogorodsk: a masterpiece of design and comfort on 163 square me…
$142,827
Leave a request
House in Sysoevka, Russia
House
Sysoevka, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear buyers, We bring to your attention a cozy house with a total area of ​​105 square mete…
$62,580
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
"Home corner for relaxation and hobbies: houses with the possibility of fishing in nature" L…
$125,063
Leave a request
Townhouse in Bogorodsk, Russia
Townhouse
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse is sold, in the state of arrive and live, 1st floor joint bathroom, a living room,…
$90,784
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in the Bogorodsky district of the village of Pond from N. Novgorod, a 20 -mi…
$73,232
Leave a request
Villa in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage of the Bogorodsky district, the village of Vyszovo (34 km from Nizhny Nov…
$60,522
Leave a request
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear buyers, We bring to your attention a cozy house with a total area of ​​105 square mete…
$75,048
Leave a request

Property types in Bogorodsky District

villas

Properties features in Bogorodsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go