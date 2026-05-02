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Warehouses for sale in Bogorodsky city district, Russia

;
Obukhovo
16
Noginsk
13
Staraya Kupavna
7
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58 properties total found
Warehouse 5 904 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 904 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 5 904 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$9,45M
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Warehouse 22 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 22 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 22 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, rp Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1…
$372,932
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Warehouse 2 160 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 2 160 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 2 160 m²
Floor 1
There is a warm office of 50 m2 broken down by 20-25 m2 ID: w14432
$14,406
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Warehouse 9 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 9 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, rp Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1…
$152,563
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Warehouse 1 368 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 368 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 368 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$24,330
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Warehouse 1 368 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 368 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 368 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$2,19M
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Warehouse 5 904 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 904 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 5 904 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$105,003
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Warehouse 23 616 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 23 616 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 23 616 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$37,80M
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Warehouse 12 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 12 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 12 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, rp Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1…
$203,417
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Warehouse 1 512 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 512 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 512 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$2,42M
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Warehouse 11 808 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 11 808 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 11 808 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$18,90M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Noginsk, Staraya Kupavna, Dorozhn…
$16,952
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Warehouse 11 808 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 11 808 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 11 808 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$210,007
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Warehouse 1 512 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 512 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 512 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$26,891
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Warehouse 23 616 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 23 616 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 23 616 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$420,013
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Warehouse 15 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 15 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 15 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, RP Obukhovo, ter Atlant Park, 28,…
$283,450
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Warehouse 2 200 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 2 200 m²
Floor 1
Location: Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Proletarskaya str., 12 Area: 2,…
$26,41M
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Location: Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Proletarskaya str., 12 Area: 10…
$11,338
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Warehouse 5 904 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 5 904 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 5 904 m²
Floor 1
Sale Production and warehouse complex of class "A" A protected area with video surveillance…
$9,45M
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Warehouse 10 474 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 10 474 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 10 474 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 Volga,…
$12,57M
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Warehouse 20 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 20 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1 fl…
$347,165
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Warehouse 12 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 12 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 12 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1 fl…
$208,299
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Warehouse 5 184 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 5 184 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 5 184 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered heated warm warehouse class A. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 V…
$6,22M
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1 fl…
$104,150
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Warehouse 7 312 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 7 312 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 7 312 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Proleta…
$118,991
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Warehouse 1 850 m² in Kudinovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 850 m²
Kudinovo, Russia
Area 1 850 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Noginsk, Kudinovo village, Centra…
$25,911
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Warehouse 3 751 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 751 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 3 751 m²
Floor 1
F-A: A Class "A" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Noginsk, RP Obukhovo, 25 km fr…
$60,456
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1 fl…
$2,12M
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Warehouse 7 500 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 7 500 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 7 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo vil…
$9,00M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse heated 1500 m2 Location: Industrial Park M7 – M12, Moscow region, Bogorod…
$20,008
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