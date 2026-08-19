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Сommercial property in Bogorodsky city district, Russia

;
Obukhovo
16
Noginsk
12
Staraya Kupavna
8
60 properties total found
Commercial property 576 m² in Elektrougli, Russia
Commercial property 576 m²
Elektrougli, Russia
Area 576 m²
The commercial space occupies the first floor and the ground level of a 5-storey building bu…
$548,879
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Commercial property 811 m² in Elektrougli, Russia
Commercial property 811 m²
Elektrougli, Russia
Area 811 m²
The commercial space occupies the first floor and the ground level of a 5-storey building bu…
$772,796
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7832 Freestanding production and warehouse buildings of class “A” in the Light Industri…
$3,18M
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Warehouse 1 368 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 368 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 368 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$1,93M
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Warehouse 5 184 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 5 184 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 5 184 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered heated warm warehouse class A. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 V…
$5,50M
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Warehouse 3 751 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 751 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 3 751 m²
Floor 1
F-A: A Class "A" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Noginsk, RP Obukhovo, 25 km fr…
$53,383
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 4 500 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7835 Freestanding class “A” production and warehouse buildings in a new industrial park…
$4,77M
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Warehouse 1 200 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
Location: Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Proletarskaya str., 12 Characte…
$12,014
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Warehouse 25 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 25 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 25 000 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse rental Location: Moscow region, Noginsky district Convenient access on …
$417,150
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Warehouse 864 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 864 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 864 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Mkr…
$915,885
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Warehouse 1 368 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 368 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 368 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$16,113
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Warehouse 1 878 m² in Kudinovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 878 m²
Kudinovo, Russia
Area 1 878 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Noginsk, Kudinovo village, Centra…
$22,117
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Warehouse 12 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 12 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 12 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, rp Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1…
$179,620
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1 fl…
$1,88M
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Warehouse 10 474 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 10 474 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 10 474 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 Volga,…
$11,10M
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Warehouse 4 500 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 500 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 4 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7836 Free-standing production and warehouse buildings of class “A” are offered for sale…
$4,77M
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Warehouse 7 312 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 7 312 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 7 312 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo villa…
$6,83M
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Warehouse 1 835 m² in Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Warehouse 1 835 m²
Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Area 1 835 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse heated 1500 m2 Location: Industrial Park M7 – M12, Moscow region, Bogorod…
$18,371
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Warehouse 2 160 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 2 160 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 2 160 m²
Floor 1
There is a warm office of 50 m2 broken down by 20-25 m2 ID: w14432
$12,721
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Warehouse 14 624 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 14 624 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 14 624 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo villa…
$13,66M
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Warehouse 3 935 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 935 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 3 935 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse rental Location: Moscow region, Noginsky district Convenient access on …
$46,343
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Warehouse 50 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 50 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse rental Location: Moscow region, Noginsky district Convenient access on …
$834,300
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Warehouse 20 948 m² in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Warehouse 20 948 m²
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Area 20 948 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered heated warm warehouse class A. Moscow region, Noginsk, ter highway M-7 V…
$22,21M
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Warehouse 50 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 50 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1 fl…
$766,378
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Warehouse 22 000 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 22 000 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 22 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, rp Obukhovo, ter Obukhovo-Park, 1…
$329,303
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Warehouse 1 512 m² in Noginsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 512 m²
Noginsk, Russia
Area 1 512 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse complex LIGHT INDUSTRIAL is located 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$17,809
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Warehouse 3 847 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 847 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 3 847 m²
Floor 1
A Class "A" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Noginsk, RP Obukhovo, 25 km from MK…
$54,754
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Warehouse 1 627 m² in Obukhovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 627 m²
Obukhovo, Russia
Area 1 627 m²
Floor 1
A Class "A" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Noginsk, RP Obukhovo, 25 km from MK…
$23,151
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L7833 Freestanding production and warehouse buildings of class “A” in the Light Industri…
$3,18M
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Warehouse 14 624 m² in Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Warehouse 14 624 m²
Bolsoe Bunkovo, Russia
Area 14 624 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Noginsk, Bolshaya Bunkovo village, Proleta…
$192,629
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Property types in Bogorodsky city district

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