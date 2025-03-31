Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bogorodsky city district
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bogorodsky city district, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Apartment
Staraya Kupavna, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/17
A great studio with a new high -quality repair and a panoramic view of the lake. A new monol…
$48,906
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bogorodsky city district, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes