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Warehouses for sale in Balashikhinsky District, Russia

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Balashikha
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37 properties total found
Warehouse 1 642 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 642 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 642 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13746
$3,46M
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Warehouse 602 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 602 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 602 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13400
$1,33M
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Warehouse 10 623 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 10 623 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 10 623 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$20,27M
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Warehouse 1 527 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 527 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 527 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13745
$3,22M
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Warehouse 980 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 980 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 980 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13744
$2,06M
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Warehouse 4 459 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 4 459 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 4 459 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$8,58M
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 8 914 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 8 914 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 8 914 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$17,01M
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Warehouse 540 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 540 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 540 m²
Floor 1
We offer a new and technological premises in an innovative format with ready-made production…
$894,733
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
New and technological premises in an innovative and unique park, built in the format of read…
$1,96M
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Warehouse 2 500 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 2 500 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 1
The site is located in the south-eastern part of the Balashikhi district, in accordance with…
$27,435
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Warehouse 5 322 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 5 322 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 5 322 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$10,24M
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Warehouse 1 800 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 1 800 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse complex of 1800 m2 with the possibility of division into blocks o…
$18,519
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
The two gates at the panda level are equipped with doclovers. Step columns 6x5.8m. The worki…
$18,519
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Warehouse 5 307 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 5 307 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 5 307 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$10,21M
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Warehouse 818 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 818 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 818 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13401
$1,81M
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Warehouse 1 296 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 1 296 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 1 296 m²
Floor 1
New and technological premises in an innovative and unique park, built in the format of read…
$1,83M
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Warehouse 9 777 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 9 777 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 9 777 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$18,65M
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Warehouse 1 034 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 034 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 034 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w12919
$2,28M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, g Balashikha, ter Western communal zone, h…
$27,435
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Warehouse 2 410 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 2 410 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 2 410 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class A+. Moscow region, g Balashikha, mkr Saltykovka, Nosovikh…
$49,588
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Warehouse 1 095 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 095 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13743
$2,31M
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Warehouse 7 000 m² in Balashikhinsky District, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
Balashikhinsky District, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 3,000 m2 No h…
$184,506
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Warehouse 1 203 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 203 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13402
$2,66M
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Warehouse 1 635 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 635 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 635 m²
Floor 1
step Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13403
$3,61M
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Warehouse 1 008 m² in Datlovka, Russia
Warehouse 1 008 m²
Datlovka, Russia
Area 1 008 m²
Floor 1
New and technological premises in an innovative and unique park, built in the format of read…
$1,56M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Balashikhinsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Balashikhinsky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a room in a modern warehouse complex of class A. Currently, 3000 m2 is off…
$79,074
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Cernoe, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Cernoe, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C insulated warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Balashikha, Chernoe villag…
$34,979
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Warehouse 4 455 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 4 455 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 4 455 m²
Floor 1
On sale is offered production and warehouse class A (Light Industrial) from a large develope…
$8,57M
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Warehouse 3 054 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 3 054 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 3 054 m²
Floor 1
column step - 12x18 Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13748
$6,43M
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Warehouse 1 804 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Warehouse 1 804 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1
step Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w12918
$3,99M
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Property types in Balashikhinsky District

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