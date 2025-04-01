Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Balashikhinsky District, Russia

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
2 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
An excellent two -room apartment in a low -rise residential complex Saltykovka is sold prest…
$108,246
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
2 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 17/17
A great opportunity to purchase a cozy and bright two -room apartment with a good layout. Th…
$104,487
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
3 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
A large three -room apartment in Saltykovka Prestige! A large three -room apartment is sold …
$129,972
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
3 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/4
A large three -room apartment is sold in the residential complex Saltykovka Prestige. The co…
$129,092
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
3 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/4
Great offer! A gorgeous two -level apartment in a business class Saltykovka prestige is sold…
$187,965
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
2 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/14
$119,130
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
2 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 6/16
$122,921
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
2 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/14
$119,130
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
1 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 19/26
Lot number: 4209446, Elena. 2 km from MKAD! Free sale. Fast to get a deal! No one is registe…
$80,044
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
3 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
A large three -room apartment in Saltykovka Prestige! A large three -room apartment is sold …
$134,260
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balashikha, Russia
4 room apartment
Balashikha, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is sold in the best village of Saltykova, an environmentally friendly area in …
$141,174
Leave a request

