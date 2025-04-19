Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Balakhninsky District, Russia

houses
3
4 properties total found
House in Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
House
Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
In the arms of a pine boron, where the mirror surface of the lake meets with a magnificent V…
$224,947
Villa in Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Villa
Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a spacious and stylish cottage in r.p. Big Kozino, which will be …
$425,575
House in Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
House
Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 3
It is proposed for sale a magnificent mansion, embodied in stone in 2009, a real castle erec…
$267,504
Apartment in Balakhna, Russia
Apartment
Balakhna, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment in Pravdinsk, House of 1986 Putings. Spacious, isolated rooms on different sides. …
$59,580
Properties features in Balakhninsky District, Russia

