Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bagrationovsky District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Bagrationovsky District, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Novo-Moskovskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Novo-Moskovskoe, Russia
For sale plot in a picturesque place of the Kaliningrad region in the village.Ushakovo (form…
$7,090
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pyatidorozhnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Pyatidorozhnoe, Russia
I sell land 12 acres in the ownership of ( physical person ), in the village of Pyatidorozhn…
$4,136
Leave a request
Plot of land in Yuzhnyy, Russia
Plot of land
Yuzhnyy, Russia
Land in the Garden Society "Rumb". There is a small abandoned house on the property. It is p…
$2,954
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes