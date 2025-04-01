Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bagrationovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bagrationovsky District, Russia

2 properties total found
4 room house in Mayskoe, Russia
4 room house
Mayskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Om in the quietest and green area of ​​the city of Kaliningrad. LENINGPAD District, Northern…
$159,518
Leave a request
4 room house in Bagrationovsky District, Russia
4 room house
Bagrationovsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive proposal in the environmentally friendly area of ​​the Kaliningrad region - Bag…
$23,632
Leave a request
