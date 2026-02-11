Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bagrationovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bagrationovsky District, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nivenskoye, Russia
2 room apartment
Nivenskoye, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/8
Exclusive offer in the residential complex "Fish Village" - a two-room apartment - 78 sq. m.…
$441,436
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nivenskoye, Russia
2 room apartment
Nivenskoye, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
I'll sell a 2-room apartment on the street. Oilmen, Pos. Nivenskoye. 2 isolated rooms, 2 fl…
$42,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bagrationovsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go