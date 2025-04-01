Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Arzamassky District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Arzamassky District, Russia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Shatovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 650 m²
Land for sale with an area of 6, 5 ha (650 hundred.) Land category: land of industry, energy…
$66,263
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Wide, road to the site, not extreme, neighbors built, live.On the site - a gas pipe and elec…
$18,072
Leave a request
Plot of land in Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Chernuhinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 2 500 m²
$4,217
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes