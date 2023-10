Проект класса люкс в Махмутларе

Махмутлар центр, Турция

от €115,500

We are glad to present this Project with two years payment period. This is an opportunity to buy this apartment with starting prices and with 2 years payment plan. This is a new elite Project in Alanya, Mahmutlar located in a very nice area close local shops like süpermarkets, fish restaurants, grocery shops. Even though it is close to all shops remote from the noisy streets. The complex consists of 1 blocks. It has the infrastructure of a luxury hotel. You have all you need for your comfort and relax such as a swimming pool, a professionally equipped fitness, and large spa. There is a different type of apartments such as 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms. All apartments have separate kitchens and bedrooms will be plated with first-class laminated. Interior Features of the ApartmentLaminated bedroom floor Granite kitchen floor Satin Wall paint Steel entrance door Granite kitchen worktop Water heating system Double glazing Windows Shower cabin in bathrooms Waterproof Wall paint Why Buy This Apartment with long-term Installment Payment?Buy now and save up to 15%Pay in Two yearsSelect the best choice for you