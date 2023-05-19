Квартира в новостройке 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location
Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Furnished
- BUA; 1,375 Sqft
- Powder room
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Health care centre
- Leisure & Park
- Kid’s play area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Mosque
- School & Institute
- Spa & Sauna room
- Sports court
- Green surrounding
- Cycling, Jogging & Running area
- Fitness centre
- Gardens
Location Nearby;
- The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
- IMG World of Adventure – 20 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
- Jebel Ali Racecourse – 30 mins
- Palm Jumeirah – 30 mins
- Mall of Emirates – 35 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
