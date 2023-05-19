  1. Realting.com
  Квартира в новостройке 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location

Квартира в новостройке 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location

Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 341,000
Квартира в новостройке 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location
О комплексе

Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Furnished
  • BUA; 1,375 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running area
  • Fitness centre
  • Gardens

Location Nearby;

  • The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
  • IMG World of Adventure – 20 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Jebel Ali Racecourse – 30 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 30 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 35 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Видеообзор в многоквартирном жилом доме 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location

