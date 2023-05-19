Квартира в новостройке 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan

  1. Realting.com
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 169,000
О комплексе

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 50%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Furnished
  • BUA; 648 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running area
  • Fitness centre
  • Gardens

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Видеообзор в многоквартирном жилом доме 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan

Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом 1BR-Verde-Sobha
Дубай, ОАЭ
Жилой комплекс Элитная резиденция в самом сердце Дубая
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 304,574
Многоквартирный жилой дом Elitz By Danube - Jumeirah Village Circle Duba
Дубай, ОАЭ
Резиденция Современная квартира в культовом районе!
Рас-эль-Хайма, ОАЭ
Многоквартирный жилой дом 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan
Дубай, ОАЭ
Многоквартирный жилой дом 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Многоквартирный жилой дом 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 598,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers рада представить 2-комнатную квартиру, расположенную в Barsha South, известную как Marriot Executive Residence от MAG Удобства и удобства; 2 спальни 3 ванны Полностью меблированный BUA; 1488 кв. Порошковая комната Прачечная Посудомоечная машина холодильник Балкон / Терраса Лобби, лифт и зона ожидания Приемная зона Бассейн тренажерный зал Район барбекю Конференц-зал Настольная комната клуб Спа и Сауна Супермаркет и Торговая зона 24/7 Безопасность Семейная зона Досуг и Парк Спортивные площадки Соседство поблизости; Вилла Лантана – 1,0 км Арабские ранчо – 4,0 км Мотор Сити – 4.0Km Студия Сити – 4,3 км Для получения более подробной информации и просмотра, не стесняйтесь звонить: г-н МОЙН АХМАД в Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers - ведущая компания, специализирующаяся на брокерской деятельности жилой и коммерческой недвижимости и предоставляющая решения ONE STOP своим владельцам/арендодатели и инвесторы для достижения результатов своего желания. Мы всегда готовы помочь нашим клиентам во всех аспектах поиска и завершения сделок купли-продажи жилой и коммерческой недвижимости, здания и участки с современными знаниями рынка недвижимости UAE и законов. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers зарегистрирован в регулирующем органе недвижимости ( RERA ) Нет. 28284
Апарт - отель New Dubai Gate 1, LAKE ELUCIO
Апарт - отель New Dubai Gate 1, LAKE ELUCIO
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 277,305
Агентство: Coin real estate group
технические характеристики Тип - Квартира Размер - 1159 кв. Футов Количество спален - 2 кровати Количество ванных комнат - 2 ванны 25 минут от центра города 30 минут от аэропорта без мебели вакантный Ссылка №. COIN-LELU-25 особенности без мебели Встроены шкафы Центральный A / C консьерж Крытая парковка Горничная служба Домашние животные разрешены безопасность Общий тренажерный зал Общий бассейн Общий спа Вид на достопримечательность Гардероб   О районе   Добро пожаловать в башню Дубайских ворот 1 в кластере Q Башен на озере Джумейра. Эта двухкомнатная квартира по хорошей цене для быстрой продажи. Эта квартира станет идеальной инвестиционной собственностью, так как ее расположение позволит легко сдавать в аренду на долгосрочной или краткосрочной основе.   Квартира площадью 1158,52 кв. Фута с видом на дорогу Шк Зайед. В отеле кратко входят: прихожая, гостиная / балкон, кухня, подсобное помещение, спальня с гардеробной и ванной комнатой –. Dubai Gate One расположен в отличном месте недалеко от метро, магазинов, ресторанов и общих удобств. Собственность в настоящее время сдается в аренду, поэтому идея для инвестиционных целей или конечного использования.
Жилой комплекс Элегантные виллы на берегу лагуны
Жилой комплекс Элегантные виллы на берегу лагуны
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 4,096,220
739–932 м² 2 квартиры
Сдача в: 2025
Агентство: DDA Real Estate
ЗАРУБЕЖНАЯ НЕДВИЖИМОСТЬ ОТ 40 000$. БЕСПЛАТНАЯ КОНСУЛЬТАЦИЯ. ПОМОЩЬ В ПОЛУЧЕНИИ СТАТУСА РЕЗИДЕНТА. Мы поможем Вам подобрать БЕСПЛАТНО объект, организуем безопасную сделку с застройщиком! - эксклюзивная недвижимость; - помощь в организации переезда; - ежегодный доход от инвестиций до 20%; - финансовая гарантия дохода; - юридическая защита сделки; - бесплатная консультация; - более 200 офисов в РФ, ОАЭ, Турции и других странах. - подберем недвижимость под Ваш бюджет и желания! The Sanctuary — новое закрытое сообщество премиум-класса от Ellington Properties. Виллы располагаются в непосредственной близости от центральной лагуны, которая станет одним из главных украшений нового проекта. Резиденции с продуманными планировками и элегантными интерьерами будут окружены пышной зеленью, а из панорамных окон открывается вид на живописные пейзажи сообщества или центральную лагуну. Выполненные в современном дизайне виллы гармонично сочетают элегантную эстетику, цветовые палитры и оригинальные текстуры, чтобы создавать ощущение уюта и спокойствия. Интерьеры выполнены с ориентацией на комфорт резидентов — используются брендированная техника и натуральные материалы: деревянный шпон, мрамор для столешниц и полов, камень в душевых и ванных комнатах. Инфраструктура: Резиденты The Sanctuary получат доступ к кристальной лагуне, которая идеально подходит для занятий водными видами спорта, включая каякинг, греблю на каноэ и пр. Все жители комплекса смогут воспользоваться удобствами клубного дома, игровыми площадками для детей, парками для выгула домашних животных, зонами для прогулок и пикников и мн. др. Расположение: Эксклюзивное сообщество The Sanctuary находится в новом активно застраиваемом районе MBR City, в непосредственной близости от Downtown Dubai и Business Bay. Благодаря легкому доступу к Al Ain Dubai Road отсюда можно быстро добраться до популярных достопримечательностей и ключевых объектов инфраструктуры эмирата. Жителям сообщества будет доступна масса развлечений на территории MBR City: F&B-заведения, торговые центры и спортивные объекты. Здесь даже оборудована собственная монорельсовая сеть, которая соединяет район с двумя международными аэропортами Дубая. На поездку до популярных Meydan Racecourse, Meydan Bridge и Meydan One Mall потребуется не более 15 минут. А всемирно известные достопримечательности Downtown Dubai находятся менее чем в получасе езды от The Sanctuary. В этом районе расположены не только многочисленные культурные объекты — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera и Dubai Fountain — но и разнообразные брендовые бутики, большое количество салонов красоты, ресторанов и развлекательных центров. Позвоните или напишите нам, расскажем все о самых выгодных проектах зарубежной недвижимости на сегодняшний день!
