  4. Квартира в новостройке 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location

Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 864,000
;
1 / 19 1
О комплексе

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,475 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Hospital

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Видеообзор в многоквартирном жилом доме 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location

Задайте все интересующие вопросы
