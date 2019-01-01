  1. Realting.com
Квартира в новостройке 1BR | Canal Crown | Payment Plan

Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 503,000
О комплексе

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover -20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnised
  • BUA; 811 Sqft
  • Laundry space
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Hospital

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

