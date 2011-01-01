  1. Realting.com
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 769,000
Вилла 4BR | May | Payment Plan
О комплексе

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,457 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Guest room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Pump area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • School & Institute

Location Nearby;

  • Global Village – 05 mins
  • Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 35 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Видеообзор 4BR | May | Payment Plan

