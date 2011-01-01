Вилла 4BR | May | Payment Plan

Дубай, ОАЭ

от € 594,000

Сдача в: 2026

Royal BIP Real Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar Key Highlights; Contemporary design with timeless elegance Seamless fusion of luxury & comfort Excellent connectivity to major road networks Acres of lush landscapes, parks & recreational areas Abundance of natural light & stunning views Ample space for relaxation, entertainment, & creating memories Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished 2 Car parking spaces Maid room Laundry area Powder room Pump area Walk-in-closet Lawn Roof Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Green surrounding Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Jogging, Cycling & Running track Spa & Sauna room School & Institute For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284