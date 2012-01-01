Вилла 3BR | May | Emaar

  1. Realting.com
Дубай, ОАЭ
от € 594,000
;
О комплексе

Royal BIP Real Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Arabian Ranches 3, known as May by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Contemporary design with timeless elegance
  • Seamless fusion of luxury & comfort
  • Excellent connectivity to major road networks
  • Acres of lush landscapes, parks & recreational areas
  • Abundance of natural light & stunning views
  • Ample space for relaxation, entertainment, & creating memories

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Pump area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • School & Institute

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Видеообзор 3BR | May | Emaar

