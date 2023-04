Жилой комплекс Инвестиционный проект в самом центре Стамбула - Топкапы

Мраморноморский регион, Турция

The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000+ different type of units from 1+1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertaintment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.

Distance Chart:

West Istanbul Marina: Direct Access

Marina Mall: Direct Access

Marina Beach: Direct Access

Ambarlı Seabus Pier: Direct Access

Torium Mall: 5 Min

Marmara Park Mall: 5 Min

Pelican Mall: 15 Min

Akbatı Mall: 15 Min

Mall of Istanbul: 25 Min

Haramidere Connection Way: 5 Min

E-5 Highway: 10 Min

TEM Highway: 15 Min Avcılar: 15 Min

Büyükçekmece Lake: 20 Min

Büyükçekmece Beach: 20 Min