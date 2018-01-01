Жилой комплекс Резиденция с бассейном, парковкой и круглосуточной охраной рядом с автомагистралью, Стамбул, Турция

  1. Realting.com
Мраморноморский регион, Турция
от € 331,089
О комплексе

Предлагаются апартаменты с различными планировками.

Резиденция располагает крытым бассейном, сауной, баскетбольной площадкой, тренажерным залом, детской площадкой, двухуровневой парковкой, круглосуточной охраной.

Расположение и объекты поблизости
  • Автомагистраль Е-5 - 3 минуты
  • Станция метро - 15 минут
Местонахождение новостройки
Мраморноморский регион, Турция
Жилой комплекс Комплекс класса Люкс в районе Каргыджак
Каргыджак, Турция
Сдача в: 2023

Новый жилой комплекс в Районе Каргыджак класса люкс. В комплексе 11 блоков из них 4 многоквартирных и 7 вилл с таунхаусами. Богатая инфраструктура комплекса: шатл бас до моря, открытый/закрытый бассейн, открытая/закрытая парковка, центральное спутниковое телевидение, детская площадка, закрытая детская игровая, хамам, сауна, фитнес зал, кинотеатр, соляная комната, комната отдыха.

Квартиры сдаются в чистовой отделке со встроенной кухней, межкомнатными и входными дверями, сантехникой.

Район Каргыджак находится в 14 км от центра Алании. Расстояние от моря 2200 метров.
Жилой комплекс The Superior Complex
Мраморноморский регион, Турция
Застройщик: Viya Law & Consulting

We have a great offer for you!

You’ve finally found the perfect property in an ideal city of Istanbul for starting your own rental business.

We offer you 2+1 apartment in the heart of Istanbul with the price of 480.000 $ and square meter of 240 m2. You can make this investment and the rent will be guaranteed from Viya Legal for 2 years. Also we will not charge the legal fees that cost to 15.000$. The monthly payment for rent is 3.000$.

BatıŞehir not only is an ideal place to live and make business but it’s also a populated area, which has a typical city life. In BatıŞehir district, where everything is together, there is a pleasant and safe life accompanied by the heartbeat of the city. With housing options, offices, commercial units, shopping street, elite hotels and qualified schools, everything you expect from life is all in one place!

 

ABOUT VIYA LEGAL

Viya Legal, laid its foundations in 1996 following the national and international experience we have gained in the real estate sector, has successfully carried out the contracting and selling of real estate of many projects such as residences, offices, hotels and shopping centers in Turkey and abroad, and also has given Turkish citizenships to 400 families. Viya Legal, offers professional services in every field from real estate and business investment, citizenship acquirement as well as the fields of law.

The Superior Complex

Every detail has been thought for you at The Superior Complex, designed to meet the evolving urban and business life needs and to enable your accommodations for work purposes and long/short-term stays. We offer you a new generation real estate investment where you can make new connections in a social environment with a location close to major districts in the city and enjoy your serviced residence features.

  • Istanbul Airport 25 minutes
  • Mall of Istanbul 5 minutes
  • Ikitelli Business District 6 minutes
  • Medipol Mega Hospital 3 minutes
  • Metro Station 5 minutes
  • Istanbul City Center 20 minutes
  • Levent 20 minutes
  • Maslak 25 minutes
  • Historical Attractions of Istanbul 20 minutes

 

INCOME PROJECTION

 

Sample Case: 2+1, 120 m2 Price: 480,000 USD

Number of Flats: 171

Average Monthly Rent Price: 3,000 USD

Guaranty of Rent by Viya Legal: 2 years

Legal fees needed for property: 0 ( Viya Legal, takes 15.000$ for fees, but for this offer it’s will be free of charge, so buy from us and you will be free of legal fees.)
Жилой квартал Квартиры в Алании в Oba Oasis Apartments
Каракокали, Турция
Застройщик: Basic Apartment Real Estate
Oba Oasis расположен в районе Оба, всего в 10 минутах от самого центра города, район давно полюбился европейцам и русско-говорящим. Широкие ухоженные зеленые улицы, дома не выше 5-ти этажей. Cам комплекс состоит из 11 пятиэтажных блоков. На территории два больших открытых бассейна (взрослый и детский), зимний бассейн, детская и спортивная площадки, теннисный корт и много другое. Пляж находится всего в 600 метрах от комплекса, до исторической части города 2 км по живописной набережной. Вокруг комплекса растут апельсиновые сады. Аэропорт в 40 и 145 километрах. Комплекс с закрытой территорией, охраной и видеонаблюдением 7/24. Вы можете не волноваться за своих детей, гуляющих на территории комплекса. В шаговой доступности гипермаркет Metro, строительный и хозяйственный гипермаркет Koctas, сетевые продуктовые магазины, городская больница, школы и детские сады. Автобусное сообщение развито хорошо, остановки в 2х минутах от комплекса. Приобретая недвижимость в комплексе Oba Oasis вы присоединяетесь к семье счастливых обладателей квартир в центре города со своим зеленым оазисом. большой открытый бассейндетский бассензимний бассен (подогреваемый)фитнес залсаунатурецая баня (хамам)теннисные кортсад с ланшафтным дизайномохранавидео наблюдениесобственная огороженная автостоянкагенератор   
