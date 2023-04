Жилой комплекс ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo

Патонг, Таиланд

от € 221,275

Сдача в: 2018

The Bay and Beach Club is THE ONLY RESIDENCE ON THE BEACH IN PATONG.

A sophisticated resort on one of the world’s most happening beaches. Perfection without compromise, every element of this highly anticipated resort will be addressed with painstaking attention to detail.

The hotel is set right on the beachfront in a palm tree-lined beachfront area complimented by the beautiful ultramarine blue of the Andaman Sea, which will turn your stay into a truly memorable experience. It offers international standard 5-star services and facilities. Kudo Beach Club, Bar & Restaurant offers a delicious range of food and drinks.

The Bay offers 26 brand new luxury and spacious rooms equipped with a fully functional kitchenette, all designed with the finest contemporary style, with some units offering a soothing Jacuzzi on the balcony for your special holidays.

Location

The Bay & Beach Club offers absolute beachfront accommodation in the heart of Patong.

Purchase Conditions

Rental guarantee conditions

8% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee for the first 2 years, 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee for the following 13 years (no maintenance fees, no electricity, no water, no sinking fund…) for 15 years. The rental guarantee is paid every year in advance. First rental guarantee payment is made within 30 days as soon as the unit is fully paid.

Buy-Back Option

Buyback from the Developer optional after 15 years at an initial price + 10 %.

After 15 years of negotiation with the Developer for a new Rental Guarantee Program.

Payment Terms

200,000 baht reservation Deposit

50% upon signing the Purchase Contract, within 30 days from the signature of the Reservation Agreement.

50% (minus deposit), within 3 months.

The buyer can re-sell the unit anytime (change name in the lease contract) during the 15 years and the new buyer will continue with the same rental guarantee conditions of the first buyer.

Owner benefits