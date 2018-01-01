Вилла Villa Avra

Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea of the Toroneos Gulf and Mount Athos. The excellent villa is located away from the noise, so here you can relax from the city, recover and gain strength. In walking and car accessibility, just 1.5 km, all the necessary infrastructure and the center of the town are located. The international airport and the city of Thessaloniki are only an hour away. Possibility of walking and cycling.

The villa has a modern minimalist aesthetic and is built in a Mediterranean style with modern technical solutions. Some of the buildings are decorated with natural stone, travertine. The anodized metal composition is an architectural solution that well emphasizes the modern style. Thanks to these solutions, the villa will look relevant even ten years later, and the price will only increase!

The area of the villa is 250 m2, and the area of the plot around it is 3000 m2. The house consists of three levels, it has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms - it is convenient to accommodate a large family here and live all year round! There is also a place for guests.

The area of the site has a flat and practical surface, an economical automatic irrigation system has been created, ornamental plants have been planted, among which you can find secluded areas for recreation. Family swings and a sports station allow you to relax and play sports without leaving the villa.

Covered parking easily accommodates four cars. A lighting system has been designed on the street, which favorably highlights the silhouette of the house, and thanks to this, it will be comfortable and safe to be on the street in the evening.

This 250 sq. m. furnished Villa is on the Ground floor and features 5 Bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 Bathrooms The property also boasts Smarthome system, Heating system: Individual - Electric, floor heating, tiled floor, unobstructed view, Window frames: Aluminium, Security door, parking space, a storage unit , garden, fireplace, air condition, alarm system, appliances, double glazed windows, entrance stairs, BBQ, playroom, οpen space, Internal staircase, balcony: 50 τ.μ. sq.m.. The building was constructed in 2023 . Building Energy Rating: A+ Distance from sea 1000 μ. meters