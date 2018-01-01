  1. Realting.com
Вилла Villa Avra

Chaniotis, Греция
от € 1,280,000
О комплексе

Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea of the Toroneos Gulf and Mount Athos. The excellent villa is located away from the noise, so here you can relax from the city, recover and gain strength. In walking and car accessibility, just 1.5 km, all the necessary infrastructure and the center of the town are located. The international airport and the city of Thessaloniki are only an hour away. Possibility of walking and cycling.
The villa has a modern minimalist aesthetic and is built in a Mediterranean style with modern technical solutions. Some of the buildings are decorated with natural stone, travertine. The anodized metal composition is an architectural solution that well emphasizes the modern style. Thanks to these solutions, the villa will look relevant even ten years later, and the price will only increase!
The area of the villa is 250 m2, and the area of the plot around it is 3000 m2. The house consists of three levels, it has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms - it is convenient to accommodate a large family here and live all year round! There is also a place for guests.
The area of the site has a flat and practical surface, an economical automatic irrigation system has been created, ornamental plants have been planted, among which you can find secluded areas for recreation. Family swings and a sports station allow you to relax and play sports without leaving the villa.
Covered parking easily accommodates four cars. A lighting system has been designed on the street, which favorably highlights the silhouette of the house, and thanks to this, it will be comfortable and safe to be on the street in the evening.

 This 250 sq. m. furnished Villa is on the Ground floor and features 5 Bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living room, 4 Bathrooms The property also boasts Smarthome system, Heating system: Individual - Electric, floor heating, tiled floor, unobstructed view, Window frames: Aluminium, Security door, parking space, a storage unit , garden, fireplace, air condition, alarm system, appliances, double glazed windows, entrance stairs, BBQ, playroom, οpen space, Internal staircase, balcony: 50 τ.μ. sq.m.. The building was constructed in 2023 . Building Energy Rating: A+ Distance from sea 1000 μ. meters

Chaniotis, Греция
Похожие комплексы
Коттедж SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Polychrono, Греция
от € 472,000
Вилла Villa Grace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Греция
Другие комплексы
Коттедж SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Polychrono, Греция
от € 472,000
118–124 м² 2 квартиры
Сдача в: 2025
Застройщик: GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.

Виллы в современном жилом комплексе «SEA GRACE» расположенном в  спокойной части, курортного города Полихроно, полуострова Халкидики, располагает всей необходимой инфраструктурой для комфортного проживания - магазины, супермаркеты, кафе, бары, рестораны, таверны, непосредственно в 400 метрах от моря.
На расстоянии 95 км от г.Салоники, до международного аэропорта - 85 км. 
Комплекс «Sea Grace» состоит из 30 двухуровневых апартаментов и вилл, c панорамным видом на море, с частной территорией, бассейном, джакузи, индивидуальное парковочное место  с возможностью установки зарядной станции для электроавтомобилей.
 

Апартаменты комплекса площадью от 114 - 160 м2 , вмещают в себя кухню, гостинную, 3 спальные комнаты, 2 ванные комнаты
На старте продаж у вас есть возможность выбрать лучший вариант, под ваши запросы, стоимостью от 455 000 евро.
Дополнительные удобства
• Экологичный дизайн (А+) 
• Дизайн интерьера в соответствии с вашими личными потребностями и предпочтениями на начальном этапе.
• Частная парковка
• Круглосуточная охрана жилого комплекса
• Возможности программы «Золотая виза»


Ограниченное предложение c выгодными условиями для покупателей, при старте продаж.
Свяжитесь с нами сейчас для получения дополнительной информации!
info@grace-ike.com
  +30 2392 023370
Вилла Villa Grace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Греция
Сдача в: 2023
Застройщик: Marina Villas

Прекрасная возможность стать владельцем современной виллы в Греции в престижных пригородах Салоники в Панораме!

Использование передовых технологий и соответствие современным строительным стандартам, высокое качество объекта.

Расположение виллы Грейс

Вилла расположена вдали от дороги, в экологически чистом и спокойном месте. Это отличное решение для семей с детьми и людей, которые предпочитают тишину шумному городу. Из больших панорамных окон открывается великолепный вид на залив Термайкос и сам город Салоники.

Вся необходимая инфраструктура находится в пределах досягаемости и доступности автомобиля.

Международный аэропорт находится всего в 15-20 минутах езды. Рядом с виллой находится детский сад, международные школы, колледжи и университеты в 10 минутах езды.

ДИЗАЙН

Основная идея корпуса - дизайн единого гармоничного пространства внутренней и внешней частей дома на плоской поверхности. Создание больших функциональных террас на открытом воздухе, балконов и веранд, чтобы максимизировать преимущества и комфорт жизни в мягком средиземноморском климате. Практичность, удобство и комфорт тщательно продуманы и включены в дизайн объекта.

АРХИТЕКТУРА

Лаконическая архитектура виллы выражается в духе современного средиземноморского минимализма. Четкие прямые линии, спокойная и мягкая палитра цветов создают психологический комфорт. Благодаря этому объект будет оценен и долго радует.

LAYOUT

Макет удобный и функциональный. Площадь дома имеет максимально полезную площадь для семьи с детьми и составляет 300 м2. В нем пять спален и четыре ванные комнаты, поэтому даже большая семья будет чувствовать себя здесь комфортно: каждый найдет свой уютный уголок, и в то же время каждый почувствует единство.

БЕЗОПАСНОСТЬ

Особое внимание уделяется даже самым маленьким деталям: нескользящие поверхности, отсутствие острых углов, которые могут навредить ребенку, и прочные заборы делают виллу безопасной для всех членов семьи.

ДОМ ТРЕХ УРОВНЯ ДЛЯ НАСТОЯЩЕГО КОМФОРТА.

Три этажа дома предлагают частные, общие и гостевые зоны.

На первом этаже, площадью 100м2, есть гостиная, столовая и кухня. Функциональная и эргономичная кухня оснащена техникой и фурнитурой известных брендов. Дизайнерская мебель приносит эстетику и повышает комфорт. Современный камин Piazetta добавляет уют и тепло в интерьер. На первом этаже также есть одна гостиная, которая может служить офисом или комнатой для гостей и ванной комнатой.

На втором этаже 100м2 вы можете найти три спальни и две ванные комнаты. Спальня с ванной комнатой и большим шкафом. Существует также балкон площадью 16 м2, который можно использовать в качестве дополнительного места для работы, отдыха или занятий спортом. Этаж спален сделан из дубового паркета. Все спальни имеют панорамные окна с потрясающим видом на море.

Первый этаж – может служить полноценным отдельным жилым пространством. Это напоминает однокомнатную квартиру. Площадь подвала 100 м2, есть отдельный вход с улицы. Этот этаж можно использовать для приема гостей или в качестве игровой комнаты для детей. Есть также ванная комната, прачечная и технические помещения.

Для повышения комфорта в проект дома включено большое количество современных инженерных решений, в том числе для повышения энергоэффективности и экологичности. Таким образом, климат в доме обеспечивается автоматической системой Daikin с воздуховодом. Теплые полы и камин создают комфортную температуру в доме. Все это контролируется системой “ Smart Home ”. Питьевая и промышленная вода очищается современной системой очистки воды.

Весь дом имеет высококачественное отопление и гидроизоляцию, необходимые для такого климата. Три сценария освещения создают оптимальный свет в зависимости от времени суток: основной свет, мягкое освещение и декоративные лампы.

УЛУЧШЕНИЕ ТЕРРИТОРИИ

Вилла Грейс расположена на плоской поверхности. Площадь участка составляет до 2500 м2. На участке был посеян газон, посажены декоративные растения и деревья, создана автоматическая система полива.

Отдельная зона с бассейном - еще одно удобное место для отдыха. Бассейн с подогревом можно использовать в любое время года! Размер бассейна 9/5 = 45 м2. Бассейн покрыт нескользящей керамогранитом.

Для отдыха с детьми и спорта есть большой семейный качели и спортивная станция.

Villa Grace in Panorama - это возможность подарить вашей семье светлый отдых в удивительном средиземноморском месте! Достаточно взять только личные вещи в дом – все остальное уже есть!

И самое главное, купив дом, в дополнение к небесному месту на земле, вы получите гарантию, поддержка и вид на жительство в европейской стране для всех членов семьи в подарок !!

