Жилой комплекс ЖК в современном архитектурном стиле

Тбилиси, Грузия

от € 45,576

46–102 м² 12 квартир

Сдача в: 2023

Roof Development's new project Roof Imedashvili features a modern architecture that creates a premium quality residential complex. The project consists of 9 floors and is distinguished by particularly good plans. The elevator, equipped with a UPS system, provides safe movement for the residents. The project has a yard, two-level parking, and security systems. The highest quality construction materials are used in the construction process, namely: Dark-colored metal-plastic windows Thermal insulation materials Metal railings on the balcony