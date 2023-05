Жилой комплекс Квартира c 4 спальнями на продажу в Лимассол Марине, ID-608 | Агентство недвижимости на Кипре Taysmond

Лимасол, Кипр

Сдача в: 2022

Domaland Properties Ltd was founded in 2012 and today is one of Limassol's, most known property developers. Our dynamic and innovative as well as passionate commitment, delivers and provides superbly designed properties in excellent locations all over Cyprus. Our portfolio of properties reflects the aspirations of a broad range of home buyers, encompassing medium to large scale developments, emphasising in one and two bedroom apartments in the City Centre of Limassol. Our solid work ethics and dedication to client satisfaction have enabled us to move our business forward whilst forging strong, long lasting relationships with our clients and business partners.

Services

Domaland properties Ltd is a building development company constructing building of one bedroom and two bedroom flats in Limassol Cyprus. Our priority is our quality of our buildings.