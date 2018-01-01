  1. Realting.com
  2. Грузия
Alliance Centropolis

Батуми, Грузия
от
€87,077
;
12
О комплексе

The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.

  • Охрана
  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Управляющая компания
  • Дом сдан
  • Индивидуальное отопление
  • Черновая отделка
  • Огороженная территория
  • Паркинг
  • Лифт
  • Онлайн-показ
Класс
Класс
Премиум-класс
Тип строения новостройки
Тип строения новостройки
Монолитный
Год сдачи
Год сдачи
2027
Варианты отделки
Варианты отделки
С отделкой
Квартиры
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², EUR
Цена квартиры, EUR
Квартиры 1 комната
Площадь, м² 54.2
Цена за м², EUR 2,477
Цена квартиры, EUR 134,111
Квартиры 2 комнаты
Площадь, м² 72.8
Цена за м², EUR 1,985
Цена квартиры, EUR 144,505
Тип
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², EUR
Стоимость объекта, EUR
Квартиры Квартира
Площадь, м² 34.6
Цена за м², EUR 2,572
Цена квартиры, EUR 89,000
Батуми, Грузия

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Ежемесячный платеж
