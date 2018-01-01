  1. Realting.com
  2. Грузия
  3. Alliance Renaissance

Alliance Renaissance

Кобулети, Грузия
от
€51,763
;
8
О комплексе

Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Alliance Group. This project will mark its footprint in the climatic and balneological resort of Kobuleti and will stand out with its unique location — only 30 meters away from the sea.

The structure of this complex will be composed of 3 towers A, B, and C, connected by a common podium, and a stand-alone 14-story health and fitness center of an international and reputable brand. The health center is specially designed, offering a unique space for as many as 15 different types of therapeutic procedures, including:

– Cardiovascular Therapy
– Respiratory Therapy
– Gastrointestinal Therapy
– Nervous System Therapy
– Musculoskeletal Therapy
– Dermatological Therapy
– Aesthetic Therapy
– Nutritionology Therapy
– Post-traumatic Therapy
– Psychological Therapy

Speaking of its investment value, the Alliance Renaissance is a truly outstanding project in the region, not only by its unique and innovative design but also due to a total project cost of 112 million USD, reflecting the scale, sophistication, and far-reaching impact of this development project — making it one of the perfect options to consider.

Дополнительно

  • Охрана
  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Управляющая компания
  • Дом сдан
  • Индивидуальное отопление
  • Черновая отделка
  • Огороженная территория
  • Паркинг
  • Лифт
  • Онлайн-показ
Параметры объекта
Класс
Класс
Премиум-класс
Тип строения новостройки
Тип строения новостройки
Монолитный
Год сдачи
Год сдачи
2027
Варианты отделки
Варианты отделки
С отделкой
Квартиры в комплексе
Квартиры
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², EUR
Цена квартиры, EUR
Квартиры 1 комната
Площадь, м² 62.9
Цена за м², EUR 1,430
Цена квартиры, EUR 89,918
Квартиры 2 комнаты
Площадь, м² 105.2
Цена за м², EUR 1,493
Цена квартиры, EUR 157,018
Недвижимость в комплексе
Тип
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², EUR
Стоимость объекта, EUR
Квартиры Квартира
Площадь, м² 31.2
Цена за м², EUR 1,662
Цена квартиры, EUR 51,763
Местонахождение новостройки
Кобулети, Грузия

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Ежемесячный платеж
Вы просматриваете
Alliance Renaissance
Кобулети, Грузия
от
€51,763
