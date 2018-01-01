  1. Realting.com
  2. Застройщики
  3. Mandarin Park Mediterranean Ltd

Mandarin Park Mediterranean Ltd

Кипр, Georgiou A, 89 Germasogeia, Limassol, 4046
;
Mandarin Park Mediterranean Ltd
Напишите нам
Напишите нам
Тип компании
Тип компании
Застройщик
Год основания компании
Год основания компании
2018
Языки общения
Языки общения
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Веб-сайт
mandarintowercyprus.com
О застройщике

Strict adherence to building regulations, high-quality, proven building materials, transparency in new technologies and unique design are the basic principles on which the Founder of MANDARIN PARK MEDITERRANEAN LTD has relied upon for 30 years. Having developed multiple residential projects in London for the last 12 years, the Founder brought the best techniques and innovative ideas and masterly implemented them in Mandarin Park Tower.

The creation of Mandarin Park Tower resulted from tremendous work delivered by a carefully selected team of specialists. When developing the layouts of apartments and penthouses, we analyzed more than 300 properties in Limassol. We carefully considered all the pros and cons of different projects, which helped us to create a unique tower with no analogues

Услуги

- Our lawyers will be happy to assist you with the following free of charge: Obtaining a visa, obtaining residence permit/ permanent residence, Tax advice (VAT reduction), Advice on buying property

- The possibility of reducing VAT to 5%

Другие застройщики
Aphrodite Hills
Новостройки 2 Жилая недвижимость 6
 

Расположенный в сердце Средиземного моря, на неповторимом Кипре, курорт Афродита Хиллс просто создан, чтобы зачаровывать неповторимой красотой.

Курорт расположен на историческом холме, с которого открывается сверкающий горизонт бесконечного Средиземного моря. Согласно древнегреческим мифам это то самое место, где родилась богиня любви, Афродита.

 

Курорт Афродита Хиллс – это полностью интегрированный 5-звёздочный курорт европейского уровня, где гармонично сочетаются самые разные виды отдыха и элитная комфортабельная недвижимость. Виллы и апартаменты курорта – это возможность приобрести элитное жильё в паре шагов от чемпионского поля для гольфа и богатой инфраструктуры 5-звёздочного отеля.

 

 

 

Cyfield Group
Новостройки 1 Жилая недвижимость 1

Cyfield — подрядчик класса А любых проектов в области строительства и инфраструктуры. Кроме того, Cyfield является экспертом по строительству жилых и коммерческих высотных зданий в нескольких странах. Мы стали первой девелоперской компанией, поэтому мы непрерывно определяем архитектурные тенденции, внедряем новые технологии и предлагаем качественные строительные услуги и клиентское обслуживание. Последние несколько лет мы самостоятельно производим электроэнергию. Сначала мы установили солнечные электростанции, а недавно разработали и построили первую частную теплоэлектростанцию на Кипре, что, возможно, стало одним из крупнейших частных проектов на острове. Наши высококвалифицированные и опытные специалисты обеспечивают комплексную структуру нашей компании на всех ее уровнях. Новейшее оборудование и вспомогательные подразделения позволяют модернизировать и оптимизировать нашу деятельность, гарантируя надлежащее исполнение проектов в соответствии со строгими нормативами и стандартами качества.

ARISTO Developers Ltd.
Жилая недвижимость 70

За более чем 40 лет Aristo Developers зарекомендовала себя как один из крупнейших ведущих и отмеченных наградами застройщиков Кипрской недвижимости и предпочтительный партнер для приобретения жилой и коммерческой недвижимости на острове.

Будучи первым девелопером недвижимости, который владеет и строит гольф-курорты, учебные заведения, торговые центры и аквапарки на Кипре, Aristo Developers стремится возглавить будущее рынка недвижимости Кипра.

HKCY Properties

О КОМПАНИИ

Наша цель – предлагать эксклюзивные экспертные решения, в которых сочетаются качество, безупречная отделка и инновации.

Мы стремимся объединить наш опыт в области архитектуры с приверженностью самым строгим стандартам в сфере строительства и безопасности. В результате мы можем гарантировать первоклассное качество постройки. Это именно то, чего ожидают клиенты, которые желают инвестировать в расширение своего портфеля недвижимости.

На протяжении всего пути превращения из небольшого бизнеса в крупную известную компанию, которой мы являемся сегодня, мы делали ставки на главное: качество и внимание к деталям.

Admare Property
Жилая недвижимость 10

Admare GOC — крупная девелоперская компания с опытом продажи более 50 000 м2 элитной жилой недвижимости. Многолетний опыт, инновационные технологии, современные тенденции и забота о клиентах — залог нашего успеха и высококачественного сервиса в области недвижимости на Кипре. Благодаря накопленному профессиональному опыту Admare Group предоставляет полный спектр услуг: выбор участка, анализ энергоэффективности здания, создание концепции, получение разрешений для проектирования, строительства, продвижения и дальнейшей эксплуатации объектов недвижимости.

Realting.com
Перейти