Кипр, Гермасойя
;
Тип компании
Агентство недвижимости
Год основания компании
2025
На платформе
Меньше месяца
Языки общения
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Веб-сайт
www.john-taylor.com/cyprus/sale/
Об агентстве

John Taylor Cyprus is an international real estate agency with over 160 years of heritage in the world of luxury property. We are located in the heart of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal district — Germasogeia.

Our portfolio features seafront residences, private villas, grand estates, and high-end investment opportunities. We offer our clients not just real estate, but access to truly exceptional possibilities.

The John Taylor Cyprus team includes not only property brokers but also appraisers, lawyers, and travel specialists. Through successful collaborations, we provide privileged access to luxury automobiles and fine jewelry at the most competitive prices.

Every stage of the process is handled with the utmost transparency, security, and meticulous attention to detail.

Время работы
Закрыто сейчас
Сейчас в компании: 18:13
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Понедельник
09:00 - 18:00
Вторник
09:00 - 18:00
Среда
09:00 - 18:00
Четверг
09:00 - 18:00
Пятница
09:00 - 18:00
Суббота
Выходной
Воскресенье
Выходной
Наши агенты на Кипре
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
