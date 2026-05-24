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Hotels for sale in Sector 5, Romania

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Prime Ultra-Central Investment | Exceptional Building Near Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, Romania
Prime Ultra-Central Investment | Exceptional Building Near Palace of the Parliament
Bucharest, Romania
Area 888 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover a rare real estate gem in the absolute heart of Bucharest. Built in 2012, This prem…
$754,260
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