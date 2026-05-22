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Lakefront Penthouses for sale in Romania

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mamaia, Romania
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mamaia, Romania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Floor 8/8
We are streamlining our holdings and designated villa Athena*s penthouse for sale. As a prim…
$808,684
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Properties features in Romania

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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