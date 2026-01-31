Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Ilfov
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Ilfov, Romania

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 25 m² in Otopeni, Romania
Hotel 25 m²
Otopeni, Romania
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel rooms for sale at Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport (Bucharest, Romania).Direct offer f…
$197,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Invest in Hotel Rooms Near Bucharest Airport — High Returns Under the Wyndham Brand in Otopeni, Romania
Invest in Hotel Rooms Near Bucharest Airport — High Returns Under the Wyndham Brand
Otopeni, Romania
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel Rooms for Sale at Wyndham Garden Bucharest Airport (Bucharest, Romania) Direct offe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go