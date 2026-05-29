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Hotels for sale in Constanța, Romania

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1 property total found
Guest House/B&B Mini hotel/restaurant in Constanta Metropolitan Area, Romania
UP UP
Guest House/B&B Mini hotel/restaurant
Constanta Metropolitan Area, Romania
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
More than 10 years documented incomes, versatile Multi property ,well located,first street t…
$1,86M
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