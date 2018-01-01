UAE
Long-term rental
Latvia
Monthly rent of residential properties in Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
62 m²
1/4
For rent after repair fully equipped apartment on Sadovnikova Street, in the center-next to …
€620
Recommend
Commercial
Jelgava, Latvia
931 m²
€3,352
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
76 m²
3/5
€550
Recommend
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
1
23 m²
1/2
Beautiful and compact apartment for rent in Agenskalns. The apartment is fully equipped Ele…
€450
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
46 m²
3/5
For rent is a lively, modern and bright one-bedroom apartment in Bonava project. The rooms,…
€580
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
52 m²
5/6
Total area: 52.3 sqm. m Rooms: 2 (walk-through room and separate room) The apartment is equi…
€550
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
59 m²
2/5
€950
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
300 m²
7/7
€4,800
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
51 m²
1/2
The apartment is located in a four-apartment house with a green enclosed courtyard with spac…
€600
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
62 m²
5/7
In an excellent location in the centre of Riga, we offer for rent a modern apartment, ideal …
€750
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
124 m²
2/5
The owner offers for long-term rent an apartment in a property located in the city centre, a…
€990
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
65 m²
6/6
For rent: a completely renovated, warm and cosy three-bedroom apartment in Stabu street. Ar…
€710
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
70 m²
3/7
€800
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
108 m²
2/3
Short - Beautiful and sunny apartment with wide view
€1,400
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
53 m²
1/3
For rent is a brand new, elegant and modern one-bedroom apartment. Recently renovated. All …
€600
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2
100 m²
2/2
€500
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
5 000 m²
€26,500
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
2
100 m²
2/2
€500
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
144 m²
1/7
€850
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
70 m²
2/3
€350
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
70 m²
2/3
€350
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
41 m²
2/6
For rent Luxurious Apartment with Stunning Views of the Old Town Welcome to your dream home…
€700
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
75 m²
4/4
Bright and spacious apartment for rent on the 4th floor of a house. The windows face both Va…
€460
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
81 m²
9/9
For rent: bright and spacious 2-room apartment in Tomsona street 30, "Tomsona Terase I" buil…
€750
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
280 m²
1/2
€2,240
Recommend
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
87 m²
2/5
€870
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
72 m²
5/7
Studio apartment with 2 rooms Fully furnished and equipped studio apartment with a large lo…
€640
Recommend
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
5
182 m²
3/3
Located on the left edge of Riga. Renovated house. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor…
€1,650
Recommend
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
500 m²
1/3
€4,750
Recommend
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
120 m²
4/6
€1,500
Recommend
