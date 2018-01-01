Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Croatia

5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - larger house 400m2 with garden near the beach for long-term rent, sea view …
€3,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A beautiful one-room apartment in a quiet street in Meja is for rent until June 30. The apar…
€700
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, ŽDRELAC - Luxury stone villa with pool for long-term rent Beautiful luxury …
€415,000
5 room apartment with sea view in Grad Split, Croatia
5 room apartment with sea view
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
ID CODE: 71
€2,500
3 room apartment with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very center of the city, in the old town near the main square, an apartment for rent…
€700
Office 1 bathroom with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Office 1 bathroom with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Office space for rent located on the first floor of a noble palace in the heart of the old p…
€1,200
Office in Grad Split, Croatia
Office
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 259 m²
ID CODE: 267
€4,654
Office 1 bathroom in Gornje Selo, Croatia
Office 1 bathroom
Gornje Selo, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
The ground floor of the house consists of a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets (female and male)…
€1,700
Office in Grad Split, Croatia
Office
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 517 m²
ID CODE: 270
€6,204
