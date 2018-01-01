UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Long-term rental
Brazil
Monthly rent of residential properties in Brazil
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
3
310 m²
Avenida Epitácio Pessoa Lado Ipanema, within the Quadrilátero de Ipanema, close to Praça Nos…
€3,367
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
6
200 m²
2
Penthouse for rent in Ipanema with 3 suites and pool This splendid penthouse is situated…
€5,288
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
3
150 m²
Apartment for rent in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms and beautiful veranda This elegant apartme…
€2,432
Recommend
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
2
108 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Leblon with 3 bedrooms fully furnished This recently renovat…
€4,113
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
117 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms and balcony sea view. This recently …
€5,423
Recommend
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
172 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 3 bedrooms in Prudente de Morais overlooking the s…
€5,049
Recommend
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
180 m²
This 180 sqm fully renovated apartment in contemporary style offers a large bright living ro…
€1,496
Recommend
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
3
220 m²
Excellent modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 4 bedrooms and beach views. This rece…
€6,545
Recommend
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
3
230 m²
Beautiful apartment furnished for rent on Av Vieira Souto with 4 bedrooms sea view The ap…
€5,629
Recommend
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
177 m²
Beautiful flat for rent in Ipanema with 3 bedrooms on Vieira Souto Ave. with sea view Thi…
€5,984
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
74 m²
Modern apartment for rent with 2 bedrooms in R. Prudente de Morais, Ipanema. This recentl…
€4,861
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
75 m²
Modern apartment for rent with 2 bedrooms on Av. Vieira Souto, Ipanema. This recently ren…
€4,300
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
85 m²
Modern apartment for rent in Ipanema with 2 bedrooms in Prudente de Morais overlooking the s…
€4,861
Recommend
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
2
156 m²
Modern apartment for rent with 4 bedrooms on Av. Epitácio Pessoa. This recently renovated…
€4,674
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
230 m²
2
Luxury duplex penthouse for rent in Leblon near the sea with 4 bedrooms, with open terrace, …
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
259 m²
2
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
€6,547
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
4
197 m²
2
This duplex penthouse with a swimming pool and three suites in Ipanema, offers an exuberant …
€14,403
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
84 m²
Totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Ipanema, General Osorio square in the hear…
€3,704
Recommend
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
232 m²
Very beautiful apartment in the heart of the magnificent district of Ipanema. It is located …
€4,489
Recommend
2 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2
2
99 m²
2 bedroom Flat hotel with balcony, sea view and rooftop with pool for rent in Ipanema Thi…
€3,554
Recommend
3 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3
3
232 m²
Beautiful 3-suite apartment with sea view for rent in Ipanema Located in front of Ipanema…
€7,482
Recommend
4 room apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
5
300 m²
Apartment for rent in Ipanema with four bedrooms and frontal sea view This spectacular 3…
€7,482
Recommend
4 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4
3
244 m²
Nice house of 244 m2, with 4 bedrooms including 2 suites, terrace with swimming pool in São …
€4,676
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL