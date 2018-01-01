UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Commercial
Restaurant
Office
Established business
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Long-term rental
Albania
Monthly rent of residential properties in Albania
Clear all
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
2
1
54 m²
5/9
€250
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
2
1
56 m²
5/9
€300
Recommend
3 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Fushe-Kruje, Albania
4
2
120 m²
1
€800
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
2
1
43 m²
5
Apartment 1 + 1 with a balcony, 43 sq.m., floor -5, elevator The apartment is located 300 me…
€250
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
2
1
5
Apartment 1 + 1 on the 5th floor with elevator in the area of the Grand Blue FaFa. Ready to…
€400
Recommend
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Durres, Albania
3
1
5
Apartment 2 + 1 is not far from the center of Durres on the 5th floor with elevator. Ready t…
€300
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
3
2
11
Apartment 2 + 1 with two balconies and 2 bathrooms. On the 11th floor not far from the cente…
€400
Recommend
1 room apartment with Parking
Tirana, Albania
2
1
62 m²
1
Сдаётся квартира общей площадью 62 м2, расположена на 1 -ом этаже нового здания. Кварт…
€400
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3
2
95 m²
5
Сдаётся квартира общей площадью 95 м2, расположена на 5 -ом этаже нового здания. Квартира…
€500
Recommend
1 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
2
1
9
Rent 1 + 1 in the Rotondo complex 9th floor with elevator New repair Sea view
€460
Recommend
2 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
3
1
70 m²
7
Apartment 2 + 1 in the Volga area. 7 floor with elevator. We are ready to organize an online…
€500
Recommend
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Durres, Albania
3
1
175 m²
11
Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Durres in a new house with an elevator on the 11th floor. 1…
€450
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen
Tirana County, Albania
3
1
85 m²
2
For rent apartment with a total area of 85 m2, located on the 2nd floor of a new building. …
€600
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tirana County, Albania
2
2
70 m²
2
For rent apartment with a total area of 70 m2, located on the 2nd floor of a new building wi…
€500
Recommend
Commercial
Durres, Albania
85 m²
2
Two-story building for commerce. 1st floor - 45 sq.m., 2nd floor - 40 sq.m. Ready to orga…
€500
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Durres, Albania
3
1
9
Apartment with a new repair, with everything necessary for life. Volga region is the first …
€1,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Durres, Albania
2
1
9
Apartment with a new repair, with everything necessary for life. Volga region is the first…
€1,000
Recommend
8 room house
Durres, Albania
8
8
388 m²
1
€1,800
Recommend
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
6
€300
Recommend
2 room apartment with Balcony / loggia
Durres, Albania
3
1
191 m²
8/9
€800
Recommend
Restaurant
Durres, Albania
75 m²
2
€800
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Vlora, Albania
2
1
75 m²
3
€500
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Vlora, Albania
2
1
70 m²
2
€350
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Durres, Albania
1
1
42 m²
1
€400
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
3
1
71 m²
€600
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Durres, Albania
2
1
57 m²
2/9
€250
Recommend
Shop
Durres, Albania
48 m²
6
€350
Recommend
Shop
Durres, Albania
78 m²
6
€500
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
3
2
102 m²
7
€450
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi
Bashkia Durres, Albania
3
1
85 m²
3
€350
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL