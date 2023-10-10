UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
House
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Zambia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Zambia
Lusaka
112
Lusaka Province
112
Clear all
54 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
3
52 m²
5/6
For sale apartment of 52 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€340,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
3
111 m²
1/9
For sale apartment of 111 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€385,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
4
152 m²
7/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and…
€690,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
4
201 m²
2
Duplex for sale with an area of 201 sq.m. In Larnaca. Duplex is located at 0 levels. The win…
€1,53M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
2
77 m²
2/1
€421,974
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
3
123 m²
1/1
€417,850
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
4
136 m²
2/1
€463,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
3
91 m²
3/1
€422,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
3
126 m²
8/1
€2,04M
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
5
485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
3
61 m²
1
€505,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
4
135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
6
180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
4
174 m²
€600,000
Recommend
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
1
100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
4
127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
7
682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
8
676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
7
680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
7
675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,24M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
7
676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,36M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
8
732 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,68M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
8
922 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,78M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
8
800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,77M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
8
675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€4,86M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
7
675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€5,15M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
8
713 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,35M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
6
864 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,94M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
6
721 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,45M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
3
103 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€362,320
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Zambia
apartments
houses
Properties features in Zambia
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL