Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lusaka, Zambia

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
9
Apartment To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale apartment of 52 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€340,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale with an area of 201 sq.m. In Larnaca. Duplex is located at 0 levels. The win…
€1,53M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and…
€690,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale apartment of 111 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€385,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
€421,974
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/1
€463,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
€417,850
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/1
€422,500
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/1
€2,04M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€505,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€373,680
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€362,320
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€756,126
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/3
For sale apartment of 183 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€725,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 221 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€680,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€860,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€335,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€588,500
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€455,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 184 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the floor and consis…
€366,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€520,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the floor and consi…
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 253 m²
Floor 8/1
€1,50M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
€500,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the seventh floor an…
€355,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,15M

Properties features in Lusaka, Zambia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir