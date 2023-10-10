Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka Province
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Lusaka Province, Zambia

Lusaka
60
House To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
€600,000
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,24M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,36M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,77M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 922 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,78M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 732 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,68M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 713 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 713 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,35M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€5,15M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€4,86M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 6
Area 864 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 864 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,94M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 6
Area 721 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 721 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,45M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property …
€625,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. Th…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 225 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
€2,80M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Features of the project: This spacious villa is located in a quiet area of the village of Em…
€380,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 146 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€430,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
€772,500

Properties features in Lusaka Province, Zambia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir