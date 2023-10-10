Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka Province

Residential properties for sale in Lusaka Province, Zambia

Lusaka
112
112 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale apartment of 52 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€340,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale apartment of 111 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
€385,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.m. In Larnaca. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and…
€690,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale with an area of 201 sq.m. In Larnaca. Duplex is located at 0 levels. The win…
€1,53M
5 room house with parking in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking
Lusaka, Zambia
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of …
€440,000
2 room apartment with parking in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€372,600
3 room apartment with parking in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
€820,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lusaka, Zambia
1 room apartment with parking
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€330,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
€421,974
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on t…
€305,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
€417,850
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/1
€463,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/1
€422,500
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/1
€2,04M
5 room house with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 6
Area 478 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€4,45M
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€505,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
1 room apartment with parking in Lusaka, Zambia
1 room apartment with parking
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€340,263
2 room apartment with parking in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room apartment with parking
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The apartment is located on th…
€451,998
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
House with parking, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
House with parking, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
€600,000
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€315,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
House in Lusaka, Zambia
House
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea views, located in the village of Zigi, just 20 meters fro…
€2,95M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 8
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lusaka, Zambia
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lusaka, Zambia
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M

Property types in Lusaka Province

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lusaka Province, Zambia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir