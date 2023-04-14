United States
Realting.com
United States
Washington
King County
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Pool Residential properties for sale in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
307 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 1,627,400
If you dream to live in the resort of Miami, then welcome to the area of the Bal port, wher…
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Monica, United States
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,091,640
Gorgeous light filled mid-century gem with usable lot, pool, and magical backyard. There are…
4 room apartment
Miami-Dade County, United States
382 m²
Number of floors 30
€ 2,819,766
Buy apartments in the residence of Bella Mare. This skyscraper has 30 sticks of beautiful an…
3 room apartment
Miami, United States
3 Number of rooms
576 m²
€ 1,796,661
1 room apartment
San Francisco, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 995,690
Spectacular, light-filled apartment on the top floor with floor-to-ceiling windows with…
1 room apartment
Broward, United States
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23/26 Floor
€ 281,885
Amazing ocean views! Lovely apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Living area 71 sq.…
4 room house
Miami, United States
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,581,146
Absolutely beautiful and remodeled home with great finishes and move-in ready. This stunnin…
4 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
355 m²
€ 2,766,786
Spacious apartments are available for sale in the Bal port, Miami. The main advantage of the…
Condo 2 bedrooms
Beacon Square, United States
1 bath
91 m²
€ 100,024
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
3 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
291 m²
Number of floors 27
€ 4,879,540
We offer luxury apartments for sale with the breathtaking ocean and beach views in Bal Harbo…
4 room house
Harris County, United States
4 bath
1 380 m²
€ 25,005,915
Stylish design house in lush greenery, next to a lake and a nature reserve. 2011 built. …
2 room apartment
Bal Harbour Village, United States
187 m²
€ 1,919,950
They are offered to buy apartments in the Bal harbor with a well-known hotel brand. In Flor…
